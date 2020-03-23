6859 Pistoia Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven Property Amenities gym parking pool garage

Location, Location, Location! Large upscale townhome located just off Dallas N Tollway. Excellent Frisco ISD schools. Located just one exit from FC Dallas Complex, The Star in Frisco, and more! Plenty of shopping nearby such as IKEA and Stonebriar Center. Very modern finish out with wood floors and granite countertops. Kitchen opens to dining and living. Downstairs features 2 bedrooms, laundry, and a living area down which is currently being used as kids playroom. Upstairs is kitchen, dining, living area, half bath, and master suite with master bath. Community features 2 green belts, community pool, and fitness area. Application is online.