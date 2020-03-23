All apartments in Frisco
6859 Pistoia Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6859 Pistoia Drive

6859 Pistoia Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6859 Pistoia Drive, Frisco, TX 75034

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
Location, Location, Location! Large upscale townhome located just off Dallas N Tollway. Excellent Frisco ISD schools. Located just one exit from FC Dallas Complex, The Star in Frisco, and more! Plenty of shopping nearby such as IKEA and Stonebriar Center. Very modern finish out with wood floors and granite countertops. Kitchen opens to dining and living. Downstairs features 2 bedrooms, laundry, and a living area down which is currently being used as kids playroom. Upstairs is kitchen, dining, living area, half bath, and master suite with master bath. Community features 2 green belts, community pool, and fitness area. Application is online.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6859 Pistoia Drive have any available units?
6859 Pistoia Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 6859 Pistoia Drive have?
Some of 6859 Pistoia Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6859 Pistoia Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6859 Pistoia Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6859 Pistoia Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6859 Pistoia Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 6859 Pistoia Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6859 Pistoia Drive offers parking.
Does 6859 Pistoia Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6859 Pistoia Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6859 Pistoia Drive have a pool?
Yes, 6859 Pistoia Drive has a pool.
Does 6859 Pistoia Drive have accessible units?
No, 6859 Pistoia Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6859 Pistoia Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6859 Pistoia Drive has units with dishwashers.

