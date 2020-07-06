6314 Memorial Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace ice maker microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities game room parking pool

Stunning home situated on a heavily wooded greenbelt-creek lot, with panoramic backyard views, this beautiful home offers the ideal floor plan and classic design by Sharif Munir. Spacious Gourmet kitchen opens to den and features professional series appliances and abundance of stylish cabinetry. Fireplace and a wall of windows overlooking the backyard are found in both the living room and master. Elegant dining room with adjacent wet bar and built in wine fridge. Upstairs offers 3 bedrooms each with an ensuite bath and wi closet as well as a large game room with a balcony, wetbar and built in wine fridge. Exceptional views in the back yard. Large covered outdoor living area. Located in the heart of Frisco.