Last updated December 19 2019 at 1:36 AM

6073 Kerry Drive

6073 Kerry Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6073 Kerry Drive, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Magnificent Home in RICHWOODS! 4 bed 3 and half bath, 2 story home with formal dining and downstairs private master. Walk into tall ceilings and crown molding, arched walk ways, wooden flooring and elegant iron staircase. Large open kitchen with dark cabinets, granite counter tops, over sized island, stainless steel appliances and breakfast nook. Master suite with private access to the backyard. Master bathroom with dual sinks, soaking tub and 2 person standing shower. Upstairs secondary bedrooms with full bath, game room, loft that can be used for additional living area. Short term lease available!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6073 Kerry Drive have any available units?
6073 Kerry Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 6073 Kerry Drive have?
Some of 6073 Kerry Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6073 Kerry Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6073 Kerry Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6073 Kerry Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6073 Kerry Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 6073 Kerry Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6073 Kerry Drive offers parking.
Does 6073 Kerry Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6073 Kerry Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6073 Kerry Drive have a pool?
No, 6073 Kerry Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6073 Kerry Drive have accessible units?
No, 6073 Kerry Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6073 Kerry Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6073 Kerry Drive has units with dishwashers.

