6073 Kerry Drive

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking garage

Magnificent Home in RICHWOODS! 4 bed 3 and half bath, 2 story home with formal dining and downstairs private master. Walk into tall ceilings and crown molding, arched walk ways, wooden flooring and elegant iron staircase. Large open kitchen with dark cabinets, granite counter tops, over sized island, stainless steel appliances and breakfast nook. Master suite with private access to the backyard. Master bathroom with dual sinks, soaking tub and 2 person standing shower. Upstairs secondary bedrooms with full bath, game room, loft that can be used for additional living area. Short term lease available!