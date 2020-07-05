6026 Amalfi Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage media room

STUNNING Custom New Castle home with HIGH END upgrades in a Gated community! Step into this LUXURY home through the Grand Double Iron door entrance and see gorgeous WOOD floors, Soaring ceilings, crown molding, curved iron staircase and more! The kitchen boasts of upgrades from the CUSTOM cabinets, Thermador 6 burner built in gas range, double ovens, quartz counters and features a dry bar. Also includes a state of the art DOWNSTAIRS media room, 3 car garage, club house & comm pool. Master bedroom Suite and additional bedroom downstairs! What are you waiting for?!