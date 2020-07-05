All apartments in Frisco
Find more places like 6026 Amalfi Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Frisco, TX
/
6026 Amalfi Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6026 Amalfi Drive

6026 Amalfi Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Frisco
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6026 Amalfi Drive, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
media room
STUNNING Custom New Castle home with HIGH END upgrades in a Gated community! Step into this LUXURY home through the Grand Double Iron door entrance and see gorgeous WOOD floors, Soaring ceilings, crown molding, curved iron staircase and more! The kitchen boasts of upgrades from the CUSTOM cabinets, Thermador 6 burner built in gas range, double ovens, quartz counters and features a dry bar. Also includes a state of the art DOWNSTAIRS media room, 3 car garage, club house & comm pool. Master bedroom Suite and additional bedroom downstairs! What are you waiting for?!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6026 Amalfi Drive have any available units?
6026 Amalfi Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 6026 Amalfi Drive have?
Some of 6026 Amalfi Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6026 Amalfi Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6026 Amalfi Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6026 Amalfi Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6026 Amalfi Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 6026 Amalfi Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6026 Amalfi Drive offers parking.
Does 6026 Amalfi Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6026 Amalfi Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6026 Amalfi Drive have a pool?
Yes, 6026 Amalfi Drive has a pool.
Does 6026 Amalfi Drive have accessible units?
No, 6026 Amalfi Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6026 Amalfi Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6026 Amalfi Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Satori Frisco
11900 Research Rd
Frisco, TX 75033
Ravello Stonebriar
5225 Town and Country Blvd
Frisco, TX 75034
Kilby
8455 Grace Street
Frisco, TX 75034
The Maxwell
7777 Adelaide Street
Frisco, TX 75034
Old Hickory Square
8625 Hickory St
Frisco, TX 75034
Twelve Cowboys Way
12 Cowboys Way
Frisco, TX 75034
Newman Village
4444 Felix Way
Frisco, TX 75034
Lucia
4848 Grand Gate Way
Frisco, TX 75034

Similar Pages

Frisco 1 BedroomsFrisco 2 Bedrooms
Frisco 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFrisco Apartments with Pool
Frisco Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebriar

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District