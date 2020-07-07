5829 Country View Ln

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters in unit laundry refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

WEST FRISCO home on CORNER LOT - Brick & Stone create charming elevation on WEST FRISCO home on CORNER LOT! Rotunda entrance, crown moldings, natural light & rich architecture - sure to delight! Tile floors complement high traffic areas. Family Room boasts soaring ceilings & caststone fireplace. Island kitchen offers 42 in cabinets & granite counters! Delightful Master suite with custom closet! Guest room on 1st. Game & Media with wet bar on 2nd. Deep yard with autogate! Includes washer and dryer, refrigerator, water softener and WIFI enabled sprinkler system and thermostat. Walking distance to highly rated Frisco Schools.



Pets subject to owner approval. Deposit of $350 per pet is required. Application Fee is $50 per adult 18 and older.



To be considered, you must have good credit, income 3 times monthly rent, and no previous evictions.



(RLNE4904339)