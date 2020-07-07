All apartments in Frisco
Find more places like 5829 Country View Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Frisco, TX
/
5829 Country View Ln
Last updated May 21 2019 at 10:24 AM

5829 Country View Ln

5829 Country View Ln · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Frisco
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5829 Country View Ln, Frisco, TX 75034

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
fireplace
internet access
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
WEST FRISCO home on CORNER LOT - Brick & Stone create charming elevation on WEST FRISCO home on CORNER LOT! Rotunda entrance, crown moldings, natural light & rich architecture - sure to delight! Tile floors complement high traffic areas. Family Room boasts soaring ceilings & caststone fireplace. Island kitchen offers 42 in cabinets & granite counters! Delightful Master suite with custom closet! Guest room on 1st. Game & Media with wet bar on 2nd. Deep yard with autogate! Includes washer and dryer, refrigerator, water softener and WIFI enabled sprinkler system and thermostat. Walking distance to highly rated Frisco Schools.

Pets subject to owner approval. Deposit of $350 per pet is required. Application Fee is $50 per adult 18 and older.

To be considered, you must have good credit, income 3 times monthly rent, and no previous evictions.

(RLNE4904339)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5829 Country View Ln have any available units?
5829 Country View Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 5829 Country View Ln have?
Some of 5829 Country View Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5829 Country View Ln currently offering any rent specials?
5829 Country View Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5829 Country View Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 5829 Country View Ln is pet friendly.
Does 5829 Country View Ln offer parking?
No, 5829 Country View Ln does not offer parking.
Does 5829 Country View Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5829 Country View Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5829 Country View Ln have a pool?
No, 5829 Country View Ln does not have a pool.
Does 5829 Country View Ln have accessible units?
No, 5829 Country View Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 5829 Country View Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 5829 Country View Ln does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Kathryn
4255 Cotton Gin Rd
Frisco, TX 75034
Central Square at Frisco
6235 Main St
Frisco, TX 75034
Alaqua at Frisco
4770 Teel Parkway
Frisco, TX 75034
AMLI at the Ballpark
7755 John Q Hammons Dr.
Frisco, TX 75034
Station House
4141 Frisco Green Ave
Frisco, TX 75034
Residences at Starwood
6595 Lebanon Rd
Frisco, TX 75034
Stonebriar of Frisco
5200 Town and Country Blvd
Frisco, TX 75034
Legends at Legacy
3700 Legacy Dr
Frisco, TX 75034

Similar Pages

Frisco 1 BedroomsFrisco 2 Bedrooms
Frisco 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFrisco Apartments with Pool
Frisco Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebriar

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District