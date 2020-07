Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave oven recently renovated Property Amenities

Incredible updated home. Beautiful slate floors and plantation shutters! This modern kitchen has it all. Double oven, center island cooktop with lots of cabinet space. Spacious master suite with bay windows. Dual sinks and garden tub in master bath. Secondary rooms all very spacious with nice closets. Utility room is quite large with lots of storage. Enjoy the heavily treed backyard.