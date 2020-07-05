5609 BELLE CHASSE Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Superb one story golf course lot home with 4 bedrooms, 2 living areas,laminate flooring. Freshly painted throughout along with gorgeous landscaping. Combo living,dining, large open family room with cast stone fireplace. Private master suite with lg walk in closet also has views of back yard and golf course. Bdrm 4 could be study with double doors. Island kitchen with new oven and microwave, granite counter tops, metal island, breakfast bar and bayed breakfast nook views manicured back yard and golf course. Fully sprinklered yard with drip system. Easy living with full lawn care provided. Pristine home, ready for immediate occupancy. Application Packets posted in media and in home.