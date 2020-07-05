All apartments in Frisco
Last updated July 31 2019 at 3:06 AM

5609 BELLE CHASSE Lane

5609 Belle Chasse Lane · No Longer Available
Location

5609 Belle Chasse Lane, Frisco, TX 75035
Plantation Resort

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Superb one story golf course lot home with 4 bedrooms, 2 living areas,laminate flooring. Freshly painted throughout along with gorgeous landscaping. Combo living,dining, large open family room with cast stone fireplace. Private master suite with lg walk in closet also has views of back yard and golf course. Bdrm 4 could be study with double doors. Island kitchen with new oven and microwave, granite counter tops, metal island, breakfast bar and bayed breakfast nook views manicured back yard and golf course. Fully sprinklered yard with drip system. Easy living with full lawn care provided. Pristine home, ready for immediate occupancy. Application Packets posted in media and in home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5609 BELLE CHASSE Lane have any available units?
5609 BELLE CHASSE Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 5609 BELLE CHASSE Lane have?
Some of 5609 BELLE CHASSE Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5609 BELLE CHASSE Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5609 BELLE CHASSE Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5609 BELLE CHASSE Lane pet-friendly?
No, 5609 BELLE CHASSE Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 5609 BELLE CHASSE Lane offer parking?
Yes, 5609 BELLE CHASSE Lane offers parking.
Does 5609 BELLE CHASSE Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5609 BELLE CHASSE Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5609 BELLE CHASSE Lane have a pool?
No, 5609 BELLE CHASSE Lane does not have a pool.
Does 5609 BELLE CHASSE Lane have accessible units?
No, 5609 BELLE CHASSE Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5609 BELLE CHASSE Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5609 BELLE CHASSE Lane has units with dishwashers.

