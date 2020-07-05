5504 Lexington Place

Amenities

YOU CAN CHECK EVERYTHING OFF YOUR LIST WITH THIS HOME! COMPLETELY REMODELED 4 Bedroom (or 3 Bed with Office) 2 Bathroom on a Cul-de-sac street in the coveted Plantation Golf Resort Community of Frisco. Wide Entryway Leads back to the New Flooring, New Paint, New Doors, Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite throughout Kitchen & Bathrooms. Kitchen overlooks the spacious Living Room with Beautiful White Painted Brick Gas Fireplace. Oversized Office Faces West for Texas Sunsets or watch sunrise from the back porch with Wrap-Around Fenced Backyard. Split Bedrooms with New Carpet & Fans. Master has Separate Garden Tub & Two Closets. Plus an oversized Laundry Room with space for a freezer. Pets allowed. Available today!