All apartments in Frisco
Find more places like 5504 Lexington Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Frisco, TX
/
5504 Lexington Place
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5504 Lexington Place

5504 Lexington Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Frisco
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5504 Lexington Place, Frisco, TX 75035
Plantation Resort

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
YOU CAN CHECK EVERYTHING OFF YOUR LIST WITH THIS HOME! COMPLETELY REMODELED 4 Bedroom (or 3 Bed with Office) 2 Bathroom on a Cul-de-sac street in the coveted Plantation Golf Resort Community of Frisco. Wide Entryway Leads back to the New Flooring, New Paint, New Doors, Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite throughout Kitchen & Bathrooms. Kitchen overlooks the spacious Living Room with Beautiful White Painted Brick Gas Fireplace. Oversized Office Faces West for Texas Sunsets or watch sunrise from the back porch with Wrap-Around Fenced Backyard. Split Bedrooms with New Carpet & Fans. Master has Separate Garden Tub & Two Closets. Plus an oversized Laundry Room with space for a freezer. Pets allowed. Available today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5504 Lexington Place have any available units?
5504 Lexington Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 5504 Lexington Place have?
Some of 5504 Lexington Place's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5504 Lexington Place currently offering any rent specials?
5504 Lexington Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5504 Lexington Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 5504 Lexington Place is pet friendly.
Does 5504 Lexington Place offer parking?
Yes, 5504 Lexington Place offers parking.
Does 5504 Lexington Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5504 Lexington Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5504 Lexington Place have a pool?
No, 5504 Lexington Place does not have a pool.
Does 5504 Lexington Place have accessible units?
No, 5504 Lexington Place does not have accessible units.
Does 5504 Lexington Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 5504 Lexington Place does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Central Square at Frisco
6235 Main St
Frisco, TX 75034
Alaqua at Frisco
4770 Teel Parkway
Frisco, TX 75034
MAA Frisco Bridges
3200 Rifle Gap Rd
Frisco, TX 75034
Station House
4141 Frisco Green Ave
Frisco, TX 75034
Cortland Phillips Creek Ranch
6300 Farm to Market Road 423
Frisco, TX 75034
Cool Springs at Frisco Bridges
3198 Parkwood Blvd
Frisco, TX 75034
Echelon at The Summit
3033 Ohio Dr
Frisco, TX 75035
Skyhouse Frisco Station
6633 John Hickman Pkwy
Frisco, TX 75034

Similar Pages

Frisco 1 BedroomsFrisco 2 Bedrooms
Frisco 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFrisco Apartments with Pool
Frisco Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebriar

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District