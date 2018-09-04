4952 Stephanie Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave Property Amenities parking pool garage guest suite

GREAT 1 STORY, 4 BEDROOM PLUS STUDY, with TONS OF STORAGE Located in Upscale Cobb Farm!!! Large Island Kitchen features Gas cooking with Vent-out, Corian C-tops, Tumbled Stone backsplash, Lots of Extra Cabinets, Double-Door Pantry, Recessed Lighting and Ceramic Tile Flooring!! Master Suite includes a separate Garden Tub and Walk-in Shower, Dual Split Sinks and Large Closet! Bedrooms have a 3 way split - The 4th bedroom and bath would make a perfect guest suite! Added built-in desk in the hall - works for homework time or organizing life! The community pool is right across the street!! Easy access to Shopping and Highways!!