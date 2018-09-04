All apartments in Frisco
Last updated February 24 2020

4952 Stephanie Street

4952 Stephanie Street · No Longer Available
Location

4952 Stephanie Street, Frisco, TX 75033

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
pool
guest suite
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
guest suite
GREAT 1 STORY, 4 BEDROOM PLUS STUDY, with TONS OF STORAGE Located in Upscale Cobb Farm!!! Large Island Kitchen features Gas cooking with Vent-out, Corian C-tops, Tumbled Stone backsplash, Lots of Extra Cabinets, Double-Door Pantry, Recessed Lighting and Ceramic Tile Flooring!! Master Suite includes a separate Garden Tub and Walk-in Shower, Dual Split Sinks and Large Closet! Bedrooms have a 3 way split - The 4th bedroom and bath would make a perfect guest suite! Added built-in desk in the hall - works for homework time or organizing life! The community pool is right across the street!! Easy access to Shopping and Highways!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4952 Stephanie Street have any available units?
4952 Stephanie Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 4952 Stephanie Street have?
Some of 4952 Stephanie Street's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4952 Stephanie Street currently offering any rent specials?
4952 Stephanie Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4952 Stephanie Street pet-friendly?
No, 4952 Stephanie Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 4952 Stephanie Street offer parking?
Yes, 4952 Stephanie Street offers parking.
Does 4952 Stephanie Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4952 Stephanie Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4952 Stephanie Street have a pool?
Yes, 4952 Stephanie Street has a pool.
Does 4952 Stephanie Street have accessible units?
No, 4952 Stephanie Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4952 Stephanie Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4952 Stephanie Street has units with dishwashers.

