4758 Newcastle Drive

Amenities
Gorgeous Jeff Pfeifer home with the best value to get into the Frisco Magnet High School. This beautiful house is in the estate section of Heritage Green & has so many fabulous upgrades like new HVAC units, new roof, new hot water heaters, new windows & new carpet. All replaced in 2018 except the carpet that was done in 2019. The chef's kitchen features SS appliances, granite countertops & a large island perfect for entertaining. Master is down and has a huge custom closet with hand scraped wood floors and can also be converted into a study. Additional bedrooms are upstairs along with a large media and or game room. The backyard is big enough for a pool and offers a lovely pergola. Welcome Home!