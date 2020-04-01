All apartments in Frisco
Last updated August 23 2019 at 10:49 PM

4758 Newcastle Drive

4758 Newcastle Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4758 Newcastle Drive, Frisco, TX 75034

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
pool
Gorgeous Jeff Pfeifer home with the best value to get into the Frisco Magnet High School. This beautiful house is in the estate section of Heritage Green & has so many fabulous upgrades like new HVAC units, new roof, new hot water heaters, new windows & new carpet. All replaced in 2018 except the carpet that was done in 2019. The chef's kitchen features SS appliances, granite countertops & a large island perfect for entertaining. Master is down and has a huge custom closet with hand scraped wood floors and can also be converted into a study. Additional bedrooms are upstairs along with a large media and or game room. The backyard is big enough for a pool and offers a lovely pergola. Welcome Home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4758 Newcastle Drive have any available units?
4758 Newcastle Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 4758 Newcastle Drive have?
Some of 4758 Newcastle Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4758 Newcastle Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4758 Newcastle Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4758 Newcastle Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4758 Newcastle Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 4758 Newcastle Drive offer parking?
No, 4758 Newcastle Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4758 Newcastle Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4758 Newcastle Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4758 Newcastle Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4758 Newcastle Drive has a pool.
Does 4758 Newcastle Drive have accessible units?
No, 4758 Newcastle Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4758 Newcastle Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4758 Newcastle Drive has units with dishwashers.

