4613 Ray Roberts Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher new construction garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking playground pool garage new construction

Beautifully crafted 3-2-2 brand new home in Frisco near Lewisville Lake! Features include granite countertops; upgraded ceramic tile all wet areas; laminate hardwood flooring in dining, family room and hallways; stainless steel GE appliances including a side by side refrigerator; crown molding in entry, kitchen, family room and formal dining. Gameroom! Covered patio opens up to a fenced freshly sodded backyard. Gated community with pool, playground & pond. Close the Dallas North Tollway, parks, and golf course.