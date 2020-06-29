All apartments in Frisco
4613 Ray Roberts Drive
Last updated March 26 2020 at 12:05 PM

4613 Ray Roberts Drive

4613 Ray Roberts Dr · No Longer Available
Location

4613 Ray Roberts Dr, Frisco, TX 75034

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
new construction
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
playground
pool
garage
new construction
Beautifully crafted 3-2-2 brand new home in Frisco near Lewisville Lake! Features include granite countertops; upgraded ceramic tile all wet areas; laminate hardwood flooring in dining, family room and hallways; stainless steel GE appliances including a side by side refrigerator; crown molding in entry, kitchen, family room and formal dining. Gameroom! Covered patio opens up to a fenced freshly sodded backyard. Gated community with pool, playground & pond. Close the Dallas North Tollway, parks, and golf course.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4613 Ray Roberts Drive have any available units?
4613 Ray Roberts Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 4613 Ray Roberts Drive have?
Some of 4613 Ray Roberts Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4613 Ray Roberts Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4613 Ray Roberts Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4613 Ray Roberts Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4613 Ray Roberts Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 4613 Ray Roberts Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4613 Ray Roberts Drive offers parking.
Does 4613 Ray Roberts Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4613 Ray Roberts Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4613 Ray Roberts Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4613 Ray Roberts Drive has a pool.
Does 4613 Ray Roberts Drive have accessible units?
No, 4613 Ray Roberts Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4613 Ray Roberts Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4613 Ray Roberts Drive has units with dishwashers.

