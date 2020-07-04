All apartments in Frisco
Last updated August 6 2019 at 5:52 PM

4514 The Landings Court

4514 the Landings Court · No Longer Available
Location

4514 the Landings Court, Frisco, TX 75033

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
media room
pet friendly
Large family room, fireplace, wood floors, with a pool and private yard. Located with convenient access to major highways, very sought after Wakefield HS. kitchen has stainless appliances, granite counters. hardwood floors, wet bar in game room, media room, office or 5th bedroom with own bath. backyard has easy access to Greenbelt. Master has separate vanities, separate shower, and walk-in closet. Across street from Oakbrook Park. 3 car garage with additional off street parking.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply. The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management. **ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4514 The Landings Court have any available units?
4514 The Landings Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 4514 The Landings Court have?
Some of 4514 The Landings Court's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4514 The Landings Court currently offering any rent specials?
4514 The Landings Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4514 The Landings Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 4514 The Landings Court is pet friendly.
Does 4514 The Landings Court offer parking?
Yes, 4514 The Landings Court offers parking.
Does 4514 The Landings Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4514 The Landings Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4514 The Landings Court have a pool?
Yes, 4514 The Landings Court has a pool.
Does 4514 The Landings Court have accessible units?
No, 4514 The Landings Court does not have accessible units.
Does 4514 The Landings Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 4514 The Landings Court does not have units with dishwashers.

