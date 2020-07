Amenities

Wonderful 4 bedroom house on corner lot with study and gameroom! Granite in kitchen w island, gas cooktop, walk-in pantry. Wood floor in dining & family, study or living room w french doors to foyer. Master suite is down, master bath with separate sinks, walk-in closet & separate shower & tub. Upstairs is large game room and oversized storage closet with shelves plus 3 bedrooms. Plantation shutters on many windows. Neutral color paint throughout.