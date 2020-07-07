All apartments in Frisco
4389 Constitution Drive
Last updated November 26 2019 at 12:50 AM

4389 Constitution Drive

4389 Constitution Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4389 Constitution Drive, Frisco, TX 75034

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful lake view home located in the Heritage Lakes gated community and on a cul de sac. This is a READY TO MOVE-IN and MUST SEE! House is recently updated (especially kitchen and master bath) and neutrally toned to be suitable for modern decor. New items (2018 and 2019) include Roman shades, carpets, dishwasher, water heater, and downstairs heater. Moreover, outdoor updates includes New deck, remote drop screens on 3 sides of covered patio and front retaining walls with stone. 2 car garage is epoxied.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4389 Constitution Drive have any available units?
4389 Constitution Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 4389 Constitution Drive have?
Some of 4389 Constitution Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4389 Constitution Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4389 Constitution Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4389 Constitution Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4389 Constitution Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 4389 Constitution Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4389 Constitution Drive offers parking.
Does 4389 Constitution Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4389 Constitution Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4389 Constitution Drive have a pool?
No, 4389 Constitution Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4389 Constitution Drive have accessible units?
No, 4389 Constitution Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4389 Constitution Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4389 Constitution Drive has units with dishwashers.

