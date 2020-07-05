All apartments in Frisco
4031 Sun King Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4031 Sun King Lane

4031 Sun King Lane · No Longer Available
Location

4031 Sun King Lane, Frisco, TX 75033

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
Beautiful fully remodeled, well-kept home in an unbeatable location! Practically a new home inside-out! Features full new bathrooms, fresh paint and laminate floors throughout, quartz countertops in kitchen and bathrooms, just to mention a few! Must see, this gorgeous home will not last! Walking distance to award-winning FISD schools and tons of restaurants, shops, and entertainment. Literally in the heart of Frisco, minutes away from Frisco City Hall, Public Library, Downtown, Toyota Stadium, and the Tollway. Only a few steps from the community pool, playground and park, Kings Garden is ideal for your small or growing family!

Gas connection on patio
Kitchen exhaust is routed

Looking for longterm tenants

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4031 Sun King Lane have any available units?
4031 Sun King Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 4031 Sun King Lane have?
Some of 4031 Sun King Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4031 Sun King Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4031 Sun King Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4031 Sun King Lane pet-friendly?
No, 4031 Sun King Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 4031 Sun King Lane offer parking?
Yes, 4031 Sun King Lane offers parking.
Does 4031 Sun King Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4031 Sun King Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4031 Sun King Lane have a pool?
Yes, 4031 Sun King Lane has a pool.
Does 4031 Sun King Lane have accessible units?
No, 4031 Sun King Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4031 Sun King Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4031 Sun King Lane has units with dishwashers.

