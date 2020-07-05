4031 Sun King Lane

Amenities

Beautiful fully remodeled, well-kept home in an unbeatable location! Practically a new home inside-out! Features full new bathrooms, fresh paint and laminate floors throughout, quartz countertops in kitchen and bathrooms, just to mention a few! Must see, this gorgeous home will not last! Walking distance to award-winning FISD schools and tons of restaurants, shops, and entertainment. Literally in the heart of Frisco, minutes away from Frisco City Hall, Public Library, Downtown, Toyota Stadium, and the Tollway. Only a few steps from the community pool, playground and park, Kings Garden is ideal for your small or growing family!



Gas connection on patio

Kitchen exhaust is routed



Looking for longterm tenants