Frisco, TX
3800 Bryson Drive
Last updated August 1 2019 at 7:20 AM

3800 Bryson Drive

3800 Bryson Drive · No Longer Available
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Pool
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

3800 Bryson Drive, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
garage
Beautifully remodeled and close to 121.Wood flooring downstairs.Open kitchen+main living area.Lots of natural light.Lg open kitchen has updated cabinets,granite counters+stainless appliances.Built in window seating in the breakfast nook.One secondary bedroom and full bath w granite countertop down. Upstairs secondary bedrooms just off open gameroom.Master bathroom is to die for.Oversized Seamless shower and soaking tub the size of a small pool encased in decorative designer tiles and subway tile.Dual vanities w marble counters+designer mirrors. Large master closet. Home was completely repainted with up to date shades of gray.This is an amazing home. Buyer to verify all info

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3800 Bryson Drive have any available units?
3800 Bryson Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 3800 Bryson Drive have?
Some of 3800 Bryson Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3800 Bryson Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3800 Bryson Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3800 Bryson Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3800 Bryson Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 3800 Bryson Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3800 Bryson Drive offers parking.
Does 3800 Bryson Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3800 Bryson Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3800 Bryson Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3800 Bryson Drive has a pool.
Does 3800 Bryson Drive have accessible units?
No, 3800 Bryson Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3800 Bryson Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3800 Bryson Drive has units with dishwashers.

