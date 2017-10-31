3800 Bryson Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking pool garage

Beautifully remodeled and close to 121.Wood flooring downstairs.Open kitchen+main living area.Lots of natural light.Lg open kitchen has updated cabinets,granite counters+stainless appliances.Built in window seating in the breakfast nook.One secondary bedroom and full bath w granite countertop down. Upstairs secondary bedrooms just off open gameroom.Master bathroom is to die for.Oversized Seamless shower and soaking tub the size of a small pool encased in decorative designer tiles and subway tile.Dual vanities w marble counters+designer mirrors. Large master closet. Home was completely repainted with up to date shades of gray.This is an amazing home. Buyer to verify all info