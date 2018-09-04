All apartments in Frisco
Home
/
Frisco, TX
/
3542 Hickory Grove Lane
Last updated April 28 2020 at 10:32 AM

3542 Hickory Grove Lane

3542 Hickory Grove Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3542 Hickory Grove Lane, Frisco, TX 75033

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
guest suite
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
guest suite
hot tub
Beautifully appointed custom built Darling Home in Newman Village with 5 beds & 3 car garage! Amazing curb appeal w- high end brick work & front porch elevation. 42 in glass front door opens to high ceilings with an abundance of natural light. Hand-scrapped wood floors flow into entry & executive study. Cozy patio off formal dining room perfect for great entertaining. Chef's kitchen is sure to please with high end appliances, DBL ovens, white cabinets & huge pantry. First floor Master suite overlooks private backyard with pool & spa. Guest suite down. Large game & media plus 2 additional bedrooms up. This is a must see!! Convenient location close to area Restaurants and shopping. Coveted Frisco ISD & community.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3542 Hickory Grove Lane have any available units?
3542 Hickory Grove Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 3542 Hickory Grove Lane have?
Some of 3542 Hickory Grove Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3542 Hickory Grove Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3542 Hickory Grove Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3542 Hickory Grove Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3542 Hickory Grove Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 3542 Hickory Grove Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3542 Hickory Grove Lane offers parking.
Does 3542 Hickory Grove Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3542 Hickory Grove Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3542 Hickory Grove Lane have a pool?
Yes, 3542 Hickory Grove Lane has a pool.
Does 3542 Hickory Grove Lane have accessible units?
No, 3542 Hickory Grove Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3542 Hickory Grove Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3542 Hickory Grove Lane has units with dishwashers.

