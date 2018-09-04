3542 Hickory Grove Lane

Amenities

Beautifully appointed custom built Darling Home in Newman Village with 5 beds & 3 car garage! Amazing curb appeal w- high end brick work & front porch elevation. 42 in glass front door opens to high ceilings with an abundance of natural light. Hand-scrapped wood floors flow into entry & executive study. Cozy patio off formal dining room perfect for great entertaining. Chef's kitchen is sure to please with high end appliances, DBL ovens, white cabinets & huge pantry. First floor Master suite overlooks private backyard with pool & spa. Guest suite down. Large game & media plus 2 additional bedrooms up. This is a must see!! Convenient location close to area Restaurants and shopping. Coveted Frisco ISD & community.