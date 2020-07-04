3440 Crossbow Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities game room bbq/grill garage media room

Custom Jeff Pfeifer in the sought after Reserve section of Griffin Parc has been recently updated with fresh paint, refinished hardwoods and carpet. This home sits on a corner lot and backs to a treed greenbelt. Enjoy the cool summer nights under the large covered patio with mock fireplace, slate floors and outdoor kitchen area. The interior offers expansive room sizes, lots of natural light with minimal sight lines from neighbors. Two two bedrooms plus a study-office downstairs and two bedrooms, two game room's and a media room upstairs. Wine closet off the dining room. Texas-size three garage.