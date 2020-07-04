All apartments in Frisco
3440 Crossbow Drive

3440 Crossbow Dr · No Longer Available
Location

3440 Crossbow Dr, Frisco, TX 75033

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
bbq/grill
garage
media room
Custom Jeff Pfeifer in the sought after Reserve section of Griffin Parc has been recently updated with fresh paint, refinished hardwoods and carpet. This home sits on a corner lot and backs to a treed greenbelt. Enjoy the cool summer nights under the large covered patio with mock fireplace, slate floors and outdoor kitchen area. The interior offers expansive room sizes, lots of natural light with minimal sight lines from neighbors. Two two bedrooms plus a study-office downstairs and two bedrooms, two game room's and a media room upstairs. Wine closet off the dining room. Texas-size three garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3440 Crossbow Drive have any available units?
3440 Crossbow Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 3440 Crossbow Drive have?
Some of 3440 Crossbow Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3440 Crossbow Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3440 Crossbow Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3440 Crossbow Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3440 Crossbow Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 3440 Crossbow Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3440 Crossbow Drive offers parking.
Does 3440 Crossbow Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3440 Crossbow Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3440 Crossbow Drive have a pool?
No, 3440 Crossbow Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3440 Crossbow Drive have accessible units?
No, 3440 Crossbow Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3440 Crossbow Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3440 Crossbow Drive has units with dishwashers.

