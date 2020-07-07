All apartments in Frisco
Find more places like 3392 Archduke Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Last updated November 19 2019 at 5:41 AM

3392 Archduke Drive

3392 Archduke Dr · No Longer Available
Location

3392 Archduke Dr, Frisco, TX 75034

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
new construction
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
new construction
Brand new, never lived in townhouse with smart home technology package! Alexa can open the impressive wrought iron entrance door with frosted glass. Enter into this inviting home with open floorplan and lots of natural light pouring through grand, energy efficient windows. Gleaming engineered wood floors throughout downstairs gives the warm welcoming look and is easy to maintain. Spacious kitchen includes an island with seating for a quick bite, and a dinning area for a sit down meal. Upstairs has a loft, spacious master bedroom with large master bathroom and closet. Second bedroom upstairs has a nook for a desk or seating by the window. Loft upstairs is good flex space. Refrigerator, washer & dryer included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3392 Archduke Drive have any available units?
3392 Archduke Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 3392 Archduke Drive have?
Some of 3392 Archduke Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3392 Archduke Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3392 Archduke Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3392 Archduke Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3392 Archduke Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 3392 Archduke Drive offer parking?
No, 3392 Archduke Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3392 Archduke Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3392 Archduke Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3392 Archduke Drive have a pool?
No, 3392 Archduke Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3392 Archduke Drive have accessible units?
No, 3392 Archduke Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3392 Archduke Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3392 Archduke Drive has units with dishwashers.

