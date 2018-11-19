All apartments in Frisco
Find more places like 3198 Parkwood Blvd Unit: 1B2.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Frisco, TX
/
3198 Parkwood Blvd Unit: 1B2
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3198 Parkwood Blvd Unit: 1B2

3198 Parkwood Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Frisco
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3198 Parkwood Dr, Frisco, TX 75034

Amenities

parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
Deposit : $250
Specials: Contact the leasing team now for current special rates. There is deal waiting that you cant afford to miss! *Special pricing is subject to change without notice.

Details: 1175 sq ft offers a split bedrooms & two full bathrooms, spacious walk-in closets, a separate stand-up shower and a custom built-in computer desk. Some with vaulted ceilings, beams, top of the line appliances and more!

Availability: Email, call or stop by today.This sought after floor plan has very limited availablity and leases fast!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3198 Parkwood Blvd Unit: 1B2 have any available units?
3198 Parkwood Blvd Unit: 1B2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
Is 3198 Parkwood Blvd Unit: 1B2 currently offering any rent specials?
3198 Parkwood Blvd Unit: 1B2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3198 Parkwood Blvd Unit: 1B2 pet-friendly?
No, 3198 Parkwood Blvd Unit: 1B2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 3198 Parkwood Blvd Unit: 1B2 offer parking?
Yes, 3198 Parkwood Blvd Unit: 1B2 offers parking.
Does 3198 Parkwood Blvd Unit: 1B2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3198 Parkwood Blvd Unit: 1B2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3198 Parkwood Blvd Unit: 1B2 have a pool?
No, 3198 Parkwood Blvd Unit: 1B2 does not have a pool.
Does 3198 Parkwood Blvd Unit: 1B2 have accessible units?
No, 3198 Parkwood Blvd Unit: 1B2 does not have accessible units.
Does 3198 Parkwood Blvd Unit: 1B2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3198 Parkwood Blvd Unit: 1B2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3198 Parkwood Blvd Unit: 1B2 have units with air conditioning?
No, 3198 Parkwood Blvd Unit: 1B2 does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sonsrena
9425 Rolater Rd
Frisco, TX 75035
Alaqua at Frisco
4770 Teel Parkway
Frisco, TX 75034
Ravello Stonebriar
5225 Town and Country Blvd
Frisco, TX 75034
Republic House at Frisco Bridges
8568 Warren Pkwy
Frisco, TX 75034
Residences at Starwood
6595 Lebanon Rd
Frisco, TX 75034
Sorrel Phillips Creek Ranch
5050 Farm to Market Rd 423
Frisco, TX 75034
Fox Haven Apartments
7275 Hickory St
Frisco, TX 75034
Wade Crossing
9399 Wade Boulevard
Frisco, TX 75035

Similar Pages

Frisco 1 BedroomsFrisco 2 Bedrooms
Frisco 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFrisco Apartments with Pool
Frisco Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebriar

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District