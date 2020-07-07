3025 Lazy Rock Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Versatile Pine Spring floor plan w extended garage for lease! In addition to two bedrooms, home features private study. Large living room can be used as living-dining combination. Eating area in large square kitchen can easily fit a table for six people or a great work table or island. Spacious master suite, & the ensuite features dual vanities & large walk-in closet. Home is at end of a cul de sac, with a great covered patio and ceiling fan. Hardwoods throughout add to the stylish, flexible living space. Plenty of closet space & storage, & convenient laundry room next to the guest bed & bath. Pull-out organizers in kitchen cabinets, & a tankless water heater. AGE RESTRICTED - 1 resident must be 55 or older.