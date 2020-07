2882 Doe Creek Trail

Amenities

GORGEOUS 5BED+3.5BATH, 3040 SQ. FT. CUL-DE-SAC HOME CONVENIENTLY LOCATED IN POPULAR FRISCO COMMUNITY OF LONE STAR RANCH!! LUXURIOUS WOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT BOTH UP AND DOWNSTAIRS - NO CARPET IN ROOMS. LARGE CHEF'S KITCHEN WITH WHITE DESIGNER WHITE CABINETS OPENS TO FAMILY ROOM WITH FP & BUILT INS. DRAMATIC VAULTED CEILNGS AND PLANTATION SHUTTERS. SPACIOUS MASTER SUITE DOWN. HUGE GAME ROOM, 4 BEDROOMS & 2 FULL BATHS UPSTAIRS. REFRIGERATOR, WASHER & DRYER INCL. AMENITY FULL COMMUNITY OF LONE STAR RANCH HAS CLUB HOUSE, RESORT STYLE POOLS, FITNESS CENTER, PARKS & PLAYGROUNDS. HIGHLY RANKED FRISCO SCHOOLS ARE WALKING DISTANCE FROM HOME. MINUTES FROM SHOPPING, RESTAURANTS, THE STAR, LEGACY HALL & MAJOR FREEWAYS!