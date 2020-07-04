All apartments in Frisco
Last updated July 23 2019 at 11:48 PM

2825 Hollowbrook Lane

2825 Hollowbrook Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2825 Hollowbrook Lane, Frisco, TX 75033

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
clubhouse
media room
Unit Amenities
granite counters
Property Amenities
clubhouse
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
media room
pet friendly
Beautifully kept 5 bedroom home on an oversized lot with a huge backyard, 4 full baths, his and her master closets, media room, large entertainment room. Granite counters in large kitchen with walk in pantry open to living area. Large Master Bedroom on first floor Close to tollway, in Frisco ISD schools.
Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply. The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management. **ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2825 Hollowbrook Lane have any available units?
2825 Hollowbrook Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 2825 Hollowbrook Lane have?
Some of 2825 Hollowbrook Lane's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2825 Hollowbrook Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2825 Hollowbrook Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2825 Hollowbrook Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 2825 Hollowbrook Lane is pet friendly.
Does 2825 Hollowbrook Lane offer parking?
No, 2825 Hollowbrook Lane does not offer parking.
Does 2825 Hollowbrook Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2825 Hollowbrook Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2825 Hollowbrook Lane have a pool?
No, 2825 Hollowbrook Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2825 Hollowbrook Lane have accessible units?
No, 2825 Hollowbrook Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2825 Hollowbrook Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 2825 Hollowbrook Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

