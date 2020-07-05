2773 Spanish Moss Trail

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking playground pool garage

Beautiful and immaculate home on the greenbelt. 3bedrooms plus study. Kitchen has been completely updated and painted. Lots of cabinet space and counter tops. Hardwoods in the family room and Dining room. Built in desk area for homework or workspace. The master suite is spacious with separate vanities and awesome closet with built-ins. Patio with pergola and relaxing space for all to enjoy. Yard care included. Easy walk to Fisher Elem. and Cobb Middle School. Park, playground and community pools very close! Wakeland HS. Very very cute home, see it fast, it won't last!