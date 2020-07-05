All apartments in Frisco
Find more places like 2773 Spanish Moss Trail.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Frisco, TX
/
2773 Spanish Moss Trail
Last updated June 3 2019 at 5:35 AM

2773 Spanish Moss Trail

2773 Spanish Moss Trail · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Frisco
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2773 Spanish Moss Trail, Frisco, TX 75033
The Trails

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
Beautiful and immaculate home on the greenbelt. 3bedrooms plus study. Kitchen has been completely updated and painted. Lots of cabinet space and counter tops. Hardwoods in the family room and Dining room. Built in desk area for homework or workspace. The master suite is spacious with separate vanities and awesome closet with built-ins. Patio with pergola and relaxing space for all to enjoy. Yard care included. Easy walk to Fisher Elem. and Cobb Middle School. Park, playground and community pools very close! Wakeland HS. Very very cute home, see it fast, it won't last!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2773 Spanish Moss Trail have any available units?
2773 Spanish Moss Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 2773 Spanish Moss Trail have?
Some of 2773 Spanish Moss Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2773 Spanish Moss Trail currently offering any rent specials?
2773 Spanish Moss Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2773 Spanish Moss Trail pet-friendly?
No, 2773 Spanish Moss Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 2773 Spanish Moss Trail offer parking?
Yes, 2773 Spanish Moss Trail offers parking.
Does 2773 Spanish Moss Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2773 Spanish Moss Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2773 Spanish Moss Trail have a pool?
Yes, 2773 Spanish Moss Trail has a pool.
Does 2773 Spanish Moss Trail have accessible units?
No, 2773 Spanish Moss Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 2773 Spanish Moss Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2773 Spanish Moss Trail has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sonsrena
9425 Rolater Rd
Frisco, TX 75035
Four Corners
1690 FM 423
Frisco, TX 75033
Old Hickory Square
8625 Hickory St
Frisco, TX 75034
Republic House at Frisco Bridges
8568 Warren Pkwy
Frisco, TX 75034
Cortland Phillips Creek Ranch
6300 Farm to Market Road 423
Frisco, TX 75034
Lucia
4848 Grand Gate Way
Frisco, TX 75034
Lebanon Ridge Apartments
2355 Lebanon Rd
Frisco, TX 75034
Legends at Legacy
3700 Legacy Dr
Frisco, TX 75034

Similar Pages

Frisco 1 BedroomsFrisco 2 Bedrooms
Frisco 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFrisco Apartments with Pool
Frisco Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebriar

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District