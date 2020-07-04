2485 Mackinac Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage media room

A beautifil two story home on a cul-de-sac within walking distance to all schools. The kitchen opens into the living and breakfest area. The first floor is all engeneered wood execpt in the wet areas. The kitchen features all stainless steel appliances with double sinks and a refrigerator. The master suite has seperate garden tub and shower with custom closet cabinets. The large upstairs bedrooms offer numerous options for furnitre placement. Off the second living you have a deck for your morning coffee or to relax in the evening. The media room comes with the use of the projector and big screen and surround sound equipment, it also has a closet, so it could be used as a 4th bedroom, if needed.