2485 Mackinac Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2485 Mackinac Drive

2485 Mackinac Dr · No Longer Available
Location

2485 Mackinac Dr, Frisco, TX 75033
Grayhawk

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
A beautifil two story home on a cul-de-sac within walking distance to all schools. The kitchen opens into the living and breakfest area. The first floor is all engeneered wood execpt in the wet areas. The kitchen features all stainless steel appliances with double sinks and a refrigerator. The master suite has seperate garden tub and shower with custom closet cabinets. The large upstairs bedrooms offer numerous options for furnitre placement. Off the second living you have a deck for your morning coffee or to relax in the evening. The media room comes with the use of the projector and big screen and surround sound equipment, it also has a closet, so it could be used as a 4th bedroom, if needed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2485 Mackinac Drive have any available units?
2485 Mackinac Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 2485 Mackinac Drive have?
Some of 2485 Mackinac Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2485 Mackinac Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2485 Mackinac Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2485 Mackinac Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2485 Mackinac Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 2485 Mackinac Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2485 Mackinac Drive offers parking.
Does 2485 Mackinac Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2485 Mackinac Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2485 Mackinac Drive have a pool?
No, 2485 Mackinac Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2485 Mackinac Drive have accessible units?
No, 2485 Mackinac Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2485 Mackinac Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2485 Mackinac Drive has units with dishwashers.

