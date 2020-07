Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking

GREAT FAMILY HOME WITH 4 BEDS & 3 LIVING AREAS IN THE AWARD WINNING FRISCO ISD AND SOUGHT AFTER GRAYHAWK SUBDIVISION. ALL BEDROOMS DOWNSTAIRS AND 3RD LIVING AREA WITH HALF BATH UPSTAIRS. RECENT WOOD FLOOR. OPEN FLOOR PLAN, GOURMET KITCHEN WITH ISLAND. SPLIT BEDROOMS, WALKING DISTANT TO SCHOOLS. CLOSE TO MAJOR FREEWAYS, SHOPPING. HURRY. THIS HOME WOULD NOT LAST LONG.