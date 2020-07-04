2227 Jaguar Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony Property Amenities game room parking bbq/grill garage media room

Meticulously maintained home in West Frisco. Great floor plan with Master down as well as an open eat in kitchen. Living room has a beautiful view of exterior stone patio and grill. Impressive huge-screen media room and seperate gameroom with wood throughout a majority of the home. Award winning Frisco ISD schools within walking distance. Impressive soaring ceilings in foyer and formal dining with tons of natural light. Convenient location to Tollway and 380 and the new PGA headquarters!



THIS PROPERTY IS ONLY AVAILABLE FOR LEASE THROUGH HOMEPARTNERS.



All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Buyers responsibility to determine room sizes, and schools and all information herein