Frisco, TX
2227 Jaguar Drive
Last updated August 8 2019 at 7:16 PM

2227 Jaguar Drive

2227 Jaguar Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2227 Jaguar Drive, Frisco, TX 75033

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
game room
media room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
game room
parking
bbq/grill
garage
media room
Meticulously maintained home in West Frisco. Great floor plan with Master down as well as an open eat in kitchen. Living room has a beautiful view of exterior stone patio and grill. Impressive huge-screen media room and seperate gameroom with wood throughout a majority of the home. Award winning Frisco ISD schools within walking distance. Impressive soaring ceilings in foyer and formal dining with tons of natural light. Convenient location to Tollway and 380 and the new PGA headquarters!

THIS PROPERTY IS ONLY AVAILABLE FOR LEASE THROUGH HOMEPARTNERS.

All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Buyers responsibility to determine room sizes, and schools and all information herein

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2227 Jaguar Drive have any available units?
2227 Jaguar Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 2227 Jaguar Drive have?
Some of 2227 Jaguar Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2227 Jaguar Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2227 Jaguar Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2227 Jaguar Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2227 Jaguar Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 2227 Jaguar Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2227 Jaguar Drive offers parking.
Does 2227 Jaguar Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2227 Jaguar Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2227 Jaguar Drive have a pool?
No, 2227 Jaguar Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2227 Jaguar Drive have accessible units?
No, 2227 Jaguar Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2227 Jaguar Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2227 Jaguar Drive has units with dishwashers.

