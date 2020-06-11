2124 Quail Meadow Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities gym parking pool garage

Fridge + Washer Dryer available on request! LG open floor plan, 14 foot ceilings and tons of natural lighting. Your one story home has 3 bedrooms 2.1 bathrooms,wood floors throughout,plantation shutters. LG Kitchen w-tons of work space and comp desk area. Kitchen updates incl granite,back splash,5 burner gas Dacor stove, convection microwave and LG w-i pantry. 2018 paint throughout the home.2017 Master bath updates include granite, frame less shower door and tile in shower. Granite also in secondary bathrooms. 2017 Roof-gutters replaced. Over sized garage will fit trucks and has a 220 plug. Formal living can also be a great study. Aggregate patio,whole house speakers in and outside.Fitness,Pool,Parks,jogging.