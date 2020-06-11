All apartments in Frisco
Find more places like 2124 Quail Meadow Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Frisco, TX
/
2124 Quail Meadow Lane
Last updated June 1 2019 at 2:34 AM

2124 Quail Meadow Lane

2124 Quail Meadow Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Frisco
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2124 Quail Meadow Lane, Frisco, TX 75034

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
Fridge + Washer Dryer available on request! LG open floor plan, 14 foot ceilings and tons of natural lighting. Your one story home has 3 bedrooms 2.1 bathrooms,wood floors throughout,plantation shutters. LG Kitchen w-tons of work space and comp desk area. Kitchen updates incl granite,back splash,5 burner gas Dacor stove, convection microwave and LG w-i pantry. 2018 paint throughout the home.2017 Master bath updates include granite, frame less shower door and tile in shower. Granite also in secondary bathrooms. 2017 Roof-gutters replaced. Over sized garage will fit trucks and has a 220 plug. Formal living can also be a great study. Aggregate patio,whole house speakers in and outside.Fitness,Pool,Parks,jogging.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2124 Quail Meadow Lane have any available units?
2124 Quail Meadow Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 2124 Quail Meadow Lane have?
Some of 2124 Quail Meadow Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2124 Quail Meadow Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2124 Quail Meadow Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2124 Quail Meadow Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2124 Quail Meadow Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 2124 Quail Meadow Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2124 Quail Meadow Lane offers parking.
Does 2124 Quail Meadow Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2124 Quail Meadow Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2124 Quail Meadow Lane have a pool?
Yes, 2124 Quail Meadow Lane has a pool.
Does 2124 Quail Meadow Lane have accessible units?
No, 2124 Quail Meadow Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2124 Quail Meadow Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2124 Quail Meadow Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Alaqua at Frisco
4770 Teel Parkway
Frisco, TX 75034
Old Hickory Square
8625 Hickory St
Frisco, TX 75034
Overlook by the Park
1750 FM 423
Frisco, TX 75033
Cool Springs at Frisco Bridges
3198 Parkwood Blvd
Frisco, TX 75034
Bell Frisco Market Center
4800 Printers Way
Frisco, TX 75033
Newman Village
4444 Felix Way
Frisco, TX 75034
Lucia
4848 Grand Gate Way
Frisco, TX 75034
Bell Stonebriar
5250 Town and Country Blvd
Frisco, TX 75034

Similar Pages

Frisco 1 BedroomsFrisco 2 Bedrooms
Frisco 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFrisco Apartments with Pool
Frisco Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebriar

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District