Last updated January 30 2020 at 11:35 PM

15748 Appaloosa Dr

15748 Appaloosa Drive · No Longer Available
Location

15748 Appaloosa Drive, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
range
Stunning home within FRISCO ISD! Beautiful home is 2400 sq ft, 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms. Upgrades include granite counter tops, 42 inch dark wood cabinets, black appliances and tile floors. The kitchen has a huge skylight, gas range, living space has a wonderful fireplace and windows facing the backyard. Hurry homes this nice do not last long. For FAQ's and online application, visit www.specializeddallas.com

This property is eligible for Rhino deposit replacement coverage in lieu of a security deposit, coverage typically under $10 a month. For information and enrollment visit www.sayrhino.com DEPOSIT-FREE!

Garrett George, leasing agent
Specialized Property Management #375514
469-754-8195

We provide full service property management for more information please visit www.specializeddallas.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15748 Appaloosa Dr have any available units?
15748 Appaloosa Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 15748 Appaloosa Dr have?
Some of 15748 Appaloosa Dr's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15748 Appaloosa Dr currently offering any rent specials?
15748 Appaloosa Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15748 Appaloosa Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 15748 Appaloosa Dr is pet friendly.
Does 15748 Appaloosa Dr offer parking?
No, 15748 Appaloosa Dr does not offer parking.
Does 15748 Appaloosa Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15748 Appaloosa Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15748 Appaloosa Dr have a pool?
No, 15748 Appaloosa Dr does not have a pool.
Does 15748 Appaloosa Dr have accessible units?
No, 15748 Appaloosa Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 15748 Appaloosa Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 15748 Appaloosa Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

