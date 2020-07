Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

This gorgeous 2-story, 4 bedroom home has spacious living areas. Master Suite is very large with dual vanities and

separate shower and tub in the master bath. Spacious kitchen with an island, lots of cabinet space and breakfast bar. Gorgeous stone fireplace in the main living area. 3 bedrooms upstairs with nice size living area. Backyard is oversized. Liberty High School! New remodeled master bedroom! New gas cooktop in kitchen! Two minutes to Starbucks and Target!