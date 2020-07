Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher garage fireplace microwave carpet

Beautiful on story with four good size bedrooms, one may serve as an office. There is wood flooring throughout the main areas, the master bedroom and the front bedroom - office. The other bedrooms have new carpet in them. Large master bedroom with beautiful master suite. Refrigerator is included.