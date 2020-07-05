All apartments in Frisco
Last updated November 17 2019 at 5:36 AM

1471 Yuma Drive

1471 Yuma Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1471 Yuma Drive, Frisco, TX 75033

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
media room
Luxurious living in this bright, custom home where impeccable attention was paid to details. Wake up each morning to the light streaming through the trees of the golf course views. Enjoy the waterfall poolside or soak the day away in the attached spa. This house features copious amenities including hand-scraped hardwoods, dual staircases, stone fireplace and stained wood built ins and ceiling in the study. Open floor plan has the master and one additional bedroom downstairs, kitchen boasts multiple built-ins that any chef would love; double ovens, convection oven, and gas cooktop, all at your fingertips. Media room, wine wet bar, game room, upper exterior balcony and more round out this must see property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1471 Yuma Drive have any available units?
1471 Yuma Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 1471 Yuma Drive have?
Some of 1471 Yuma Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1471 Yuma Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1471 Yuma Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1471 Yuma Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1471 Yuma Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 1471 Yuma Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1471 Yuma Drive offers parking.
Does 1471 Yuma Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1471 Yuma Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1471 Yuma Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1471 Yuma Drive has a pool.
Does 1471 Yuma Drive have accessible units?
No, 1471 Yuma Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1471 Yuma Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1471 Yuma Drive has units with dishwashers.

