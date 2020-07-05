1471 Yuma Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony range Property Amenities game room parking pool garage hot tub media room

Luxurious living in this bright, custom home where impeccable attention was paid to details. Wake up each morning to the light streaming through the trees of the golf course views. Enjoy the waterfall poolside or soak the day away in the attached spa. This house features copious amenities including hand-scraped hardwoods, dual staircases, stone fireplace and stained wood built ins and ceiling in the study. Open floor plan has the master and one additional bedroom downstairs, kitchen boasts multiple built-ins that any chef would love; double ovens, convection oven, and gas cooktop, all at your fingertips. Media room, wine wet bar, game room, upper exterior balcony and more round out this must see property.