Last updated October 23 2019 at 11:38 PM

14587 Snowshill Drive

14587 Snowshill Drive · No Longer Available
Location

14587 Snowshill Drive, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
basketball court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
game room
parking
pool
Beautiful family home with lots of upgrades inside and out! Prime location with easy access to Hwy 121 & schools. Kitchen is fully upgraded with gorgeous porcelain tile, freshly painted cabinets, new hardware, new appliances, backsplash & modern lighting. Nook has convenient built in desk area. All bathrooms have new floors, toilets, lighting. New fence & lrg vaulted roof covered patio. High ceilings & lots of natural light. Family room with concrete gas fireplace open to upstairs. Master with luxurious bath featuring jetted tub, & oversized frameless shower. Study up. Lrg versatile game room up. Secondary bdrms & baths also up. Community features of 7 acres of common space with pool, park & basketball court.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14587 Snowshill Drive have any available units?
14587 Snowshill Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 14587 Snowshill Drive have?
Some of 14587 Snowshill Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14587 Snowshill Drive currently offering any rent specials?
14587 Snowshill Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14587 Snowshill Drive pet-friendly?
No, 14587 Snowshill Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 14587 Snowshill Drive offer parking?
Yes, 14587 Snowshill Drive offers parking.
Does 14587 Snowshill Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14587 Snowshill Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14587 Snowshill Drive have a pool?
Yes, 14587 Snowshill Drive has a pool.
Does 14587 Snowshill Drive have accessible units?
No, 14587 Snowshill Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 14587 Snowshill Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14587 Snowshill Drive has units with dishwashers.

