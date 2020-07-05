14587 Snowshill Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court game room parking pool

Beautiful family home with lots of upgrades inside and out! Prime location with easy access to Hwy 121 & schools. Kitchen is fully upgraded with gorgeous porcelain tile, freshly painted cabinets, new hardware, new appliances, backsplash & modern lighting. Nook has convenient built in desk area. All bathrooms have new floors, toilets, lighting. New fence & lrg vaulted roof covered patio. High ceilings & lots of natural light. Family room with concrete gas fireplace open to upstairs. Master with luxurious bath featuring jetted tub, & oversized frameless shower. Study up. Lrg versatile game room up. Secondary bdrms & baths also up. Community features of 7 acres of common space with pool, park & basketball court.