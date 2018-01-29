13024 Nimble Drive

Amenities
LUXURIOUS 5 BEDROOM HOME WITH NATURAL LIGHT STREAMING THROUGHOUT THE HOUSE + This magnificent home is graced with hardwood floors, decorative lighting, soaring ceilings, and a gorgeous stone fireplace + Prepare meals in the gourmet kitchen offering quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, a 5-burner gas cooktop, double ovens & a butler's pantry +Escape to the spacious master suite with walk-in closets, standing shower cubicle and tub + Second story provides four additional bedrooms and a game room together with a separate media room + Third story provides a quite study cum library with a spectacular view + Located in the highly acclaimed Frisco ISD.