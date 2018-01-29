All apartments in Frisco
Find more places like 13024 Nimble Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Frisco, TX
/
13024 Nimble Drive
Last updated March 10 2020 at 9:00 PM

13024 Nimble Drive

13024 Nimble Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Frisco
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

13024 Nimble Dr, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

hardwood floors
new construction
parking
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
media room
new construction
LUXURIOUS 5 BEDROOM HOME WITH NATURAL LIGHT STREAMING THROUGHOUT THE HOUSE + This magnificent home is graced with hardwood floors, decorative lighting, soaring ceilings, and a gorgeous stone fireplace + Prepare meals in the gourmet kitchen offering quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, a 5-burner gas cooktop, double ovens & a butler's pantry +Escape to the spacious master suite with walk-in closets, standing shower cubicle and tub + Second story provides four additional bedrooms and a game room together with a separate media room + Third story provides a quite study cum library with a spectacular view + Located in the highly acclaimed Frisco ISD.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13024 Nimble Drive have any available units?
13024 Nimble Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 13024 Nimble Drive have?
Some of 13024 Nimble Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, new construction, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13024 Nimble Drive currently offering any rent specials?
13024 Nimble Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13024 Nimble Drive pet-friendly?
No, 13024 Nimble Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 13024 Nimble Drive offer parking?
Yes, 13024 Nimble Drive offers parking.
Does 13024 Nimble Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13024 Nimble Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13024 Nimble Drive have a pool?
No, 13024 Nimble Drive does not have a pool.
Does 13024 Nimble Drive have accessible units?
No, 13024 Nimble Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 13024 Nimble Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 13024 Nimble Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

MAA Frisco Bridges
3200 Rifle Gap Rd
Frisco, TX 75034
Old Hickory Square
8625 Hickory St
Frisco, TX 75034
Cool Springs at Frisco Bridges
3198 Parkwood Blvd
Frisco, TX 75034
Stonebriar of Frisco
5200 Town and Country Blvd
Frisco, TX 75034
Wade Crossing
9399 Wade Boulevard
Frisco, TX 75035
Plaza At Frisco Square
8843 Coleman Blvd
Frisco, TX 75034
Skyhouse Frisco Station
6633 John Hickman Pkwy
Frisco, TX 75034
Legends at Legacy
3700 Legacy Dr
Frisco, TX 75034

Similar Pages

Frisco 1 BedroomsFrisco 2 Bedrooms
Frisco 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFrisco Apartments with Pool
Frisco Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebriar

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District