12956 Vassar Drive

This charming 4 Bed, 2.5 bath home is located in the Creekside at Preston subdivision. It is conveniently located off Preston Road so you can take advantage of Frisco's outstanding lifestyle amenities. This 2-story home features beautiful hardwood floors throughout. The floorplan is open and laid out perfectly for entertaining! The large backyard has plenty of room for relaxing or for family playtime behind the recently installed privacy fence! There are outdoor speakers under the covered patio for your use while you are grilling! Nearby community park and walking paths for Creekside residents & their guests. Highways 380 and Dallas North Tollway are nearby and easily accessible. Owner pays HOA fees.