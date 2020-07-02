All apartments in Frisco
Find more places like 12956 Vassar Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Frisco, TX
/
12956 Vassar Drive
Last updated July 25 2019 at 10:56 AM

12956 Vassar Drive

12956 Vassar Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Frisco
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

12956 Vassar Drive, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
This charming 4 Bed, 2.5 bath home is located in the Creekside at Preston subdivision. It is conveniently located off Preston Road so you can take advantage of Frisco's outstanding lifestyle amenities. This 2-story home features beautiful hardwood floors throughout. The floorplan is open and laid out perfectly for entertaining! The large backyard has plenty of room for relaxing or for family playtime behind the recently installed privacy fence! There are outdoor speakers under the covered patio for your use while you are grilling! Nearby community park and walking paths for Creekside residents & their guests. Highways 380 and Dallas North Tollway are nearby and easily accessible. Owner pays HOA fees.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12956 Vassar Drive have any available units?
12956 Vassar Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 12956 Vassar Drive have?
Some of 12956 Vassar Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12956 Vassar Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12956 Vassar Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12956 Vassar Drive pet-friendly?
No, 12956 Vassar Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 12956 Vassar Drive offer parking?
Yes, 12956 Vassar Drive offers parking.
Does 12956 Vassar Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12956 Vassar Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12956 Vassar Drive have a pool?
No, 12956 Vassar Drive does not have a pool.
Does 12956 Vassar Drive have accessible units?
No, 12956 Vassar Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12956 Vassar Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12956 Vassar Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Find a Sublet
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Central Square at Frisco
6235 Main St
Frisco, TX 75034
Ravello Stonebriar
5225 Town and Country Blvd
Frisco, TX 75034
MAA Frisco Bridges
3200 Rifle Gap Rd
Frisco, TX 75034
Four Corners
1690 FM 423
Frisco, TX 75033
Old Hickory Square
8625 Hickory St
Frisco, TX 75034
Residences at Starwood
6595 Lebanon Rd
Frisco, TX 75034
Carmichael
8787 Legacy Dr
Frisco, TX 75033
Villas of Chapel Creek
5775 Parkwood Blvd
Frisco, TX 75034

Similar Pages

Frisco 1 BedroomsFrisco 2 Bedrooms
Frisco 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFrisco Apartments with Pool
Frisco Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebriar

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District