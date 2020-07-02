12885 Pearson Drive

Amenities

Lovely 2 story home in quiet Creekside at Preston neighborhood. This immaculate home has large game room upstairs, spacious yard, huge master with sitting area and enormous walk-in closet, Kitchen has stainless steel appliances. Stacked formals, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths and 2 car garage. Family room has nice wood burning fireplace. Frisco ISD. Community Park nearby. Owner is providing refrigerator and washer dryer. Hurry this is a great lease home. Owner requests small to medium size dogs only.