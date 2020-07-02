All apartments in Frisco
Last updated June 18 2019 at 2:14 AM

12885 Pearson Drive

12885 Pearson Drive · No Longer Available
Location

12885 Pearson Drive, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Lovely 2 story home in quiet Creekside at Preston neighborhood. This immaculate home has large game room upstairs, spacious yard, huge master with sitting area and enormous walk-in closet, Kitchen has stainless steel appliances. Stacked formals, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths and 2 car garage. Family room has nice wood burning fireplace. Frisco ISD. Community Park nearby. Owner is providing refrigerator and washer dryer. Hurry this is a great lease home. Owner requests small to medium size dogs only.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12885 Pearson Drive have any available units?
12885 Pearson Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 12885 Pearson Drive have?
Some of 12885 Pearson Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12885 Pearson Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12885 Pearson Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12885 Pearson Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 12885 Pearson Drive is pet friendly.
Does 12885 Pearson Drive offer parking?
Yes, 12885 Pearson Drive offers parking.
Does 12885 Pearson Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12885 Pearson Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12885 Pearson Drive have a pool?
No, 12885 Pearson Drive does not have a pool.
Does 12885 Pearson Drive have accessible units?
No, 12885 Pearson Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12885 Pearson Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12885 Pearson Drive has units with dishwashers.

