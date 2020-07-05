12606 Ark Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking garage media room

This Mediterranean stucco built home features 2 stories, 4 Bedroom, 3.1 Bath, an open game room centrally located upstairs with an additional large room which can be used as an additional bedroom or media room. Crown molding throughout, granite counter-tops and stainless steel appliances. The master bath offers a separate shower and a jet tub, safe in closet of master. There are built in cabinets in garage for extra storage, large backyard with stone open stone patio. Freshly painted to neutral color throughout.