Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

12606 Ark Road

12606 Ark Rd · No Longer Available
Location

12606 Ark Rd, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
media room
This Mediterranean stucco built home features 2 stories, 4 Bedroom, 3.1 Bath, an open game room centrally located upstairs with an additional large room which can be used as an additional bedroom or media room. Crown molding throughout, granite counter-tops and stainless steel appliances. The master bath offers a separate shower and a jet tub, safe in closet of master. There are built in cabinets in garage for extra storage, large backyard with stone open stone patio. Freshly painted to neutral color throughout.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12606 Ark Road have any available units?
12606 Ark Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 12606 Ark Road have?
Some of 12606 Ark Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12606 Ark Road currently offering any rent specials?
12606 Ark Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12606 Ark Road pet-friendly?
No, 12606 Ark Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 12606 Ark Road offer parking?
Yes, 12606 Ark Road offers parking.
Does 12606 Ark Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12606 Ark Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12606 Ark Road have a pool?
No, 12606 Ark Road does not have a pool.
Does 12606 Ark Road have accessible units?
No, 12606 Ark Road does not have accessible units.
Does 12606 Ark Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12606 Ark Road has units with dishwashers.

