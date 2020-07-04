All apartments in Frisco
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

12466 Shumard Lane

12466 Shumard Lane · No Longer Available
Location

12466 Shumard Lane, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
Love at first sight! This house is BEAUTIFUL, inside-out! Immaculately maintained corner-lot house with all bedrooms downstairs and a large game-cum-media room on the 2nd floor. Kitchen with HUGE granite island to entertain friends and family. Hardwood floors through the living space, stainless steel appliances, granite counters, water purification for the entire house and reverse osmosis water system installed. Fall in love with sun-rises in the large backyard overlooking the green belt, or retreat into the luxurious master suite with garden tub, separate shower, and granite counters for him and her. Loaded with upgrades, storage spaces and a Texas-size 3 car garage! Excellent neighborhood and best neighbors !

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12466 Shumard Lane have any available units?
12466 Shumard Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 12466 Shumard Lane have?
Some of 12466 Shumard Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12466 Shumard Lane currently offering any rent specials?
12466 Shumard Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12466 Shumard Lane pet-friendly?
No, 12466 Shumard Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 12466 Shumard Lane offer parking?
Yes, 12466 Shumard Lane offers parking.
Does 12466 Shumard Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12466 Shumard Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12466 Shumard Lane have a pool?
No, 12466 Shumard Lane does not have a pool.
Does 12466 Shumard Lane have accessible units?
No, 12466 Shumard Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 12466 Shumard Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12466 Shumard Lane has units with dishwashers.

