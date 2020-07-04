12466 Shumard Lane

Amenities

Love at first sight! This house is BEAUTIFUL, inside-out! Immaculately maintained corner-lot house with all bedrooms downstairs and a large game-cum-media room on the 2nd floor. Kitchen with HUGE granite island to entertain friends and family. Hardwood floors through the living space, stainless steel appliances, granite counters, water purification for the entire house and reverse osmosis water system installed. Fall in love with sun-rises in the large backyard overlooking the green belt, or retreat into the luxurious master suite with garden tub, separate shower, and granite counters for him and her. Loaded with upgrades, storage spaces and a Texas-size 3 car garage! Excellent neighborhood and best neighbors !