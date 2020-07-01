12015 Wishing Well Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities game room pool tennis court

WOW! Welcoming, spacious home nestled on culdesac street in the beautiful, sought-after Plantation Resort Master-planned Community! Circle drive plus rear entry. Double-front doors greet you into an elegant, two-story tiled foyer. Split, formal living and dining rooms w tall windows. Ideal design featuring high ceilings and archway openings into spacious family room. Gas log FP & painted, crown mantle. Guest bedroom downstairs, master plus 3 up. Large open, island kitchen joins family and breakfast rooms. Upstairs boasts a huge, versatile game room or 3rd LA! Walk-in closets & c-fans in all, spacious bedrooms! Option to Join Plantation Golf Club with 18-hole course, pool & tennis. COME SEE!