11873 Kingsville Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

SPOTLESS SINGLE-STORY HOME BACKING UP TO A GREENBELT IN FRISCO'S PANTHER CREEK ESTATES NEIGHBORHOOD. TILED ENTRY OPENS TO FORMAL DINING ROOM, AND FAMILY ROOM THAT HAS WOOD FLOORS AND CORNER BRICK FIREPLACE WITH RAISED HEARTH AND GAS LOGS. FAMILY ROOM NICELY OPEN TO KITCHEN AND BREAKFAST NOOK. KITCHEN HAS NEW GRANITE COUNTERTOPS AND LARGE SIT-UP BAR, 42-INCH CABINETS, AND BUILT-IN APPLIANCES INCLUDING GAS COOKTOP. MASTER BEDROOM HAS SPACIOUS BATH AND WALK-IN CLOSET. KIDS ATTEND SEM ELEMENTARY AND MAUS MIDDLE SCHOOLS (BOTH IN THE NEIGHBORHOOD) AND NEARBY HERITAGE HIGH SCHOOL IN AWARD-WINNING FRISCO ISD. WALK TO LARGE CITY PARK. CLOSE TO COIT AND PRESTON ROADS, ELDORADO AND INDEPENDENCE PARKWAYS, & US HWY 380.