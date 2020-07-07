1169 London Drive

Amenities

Beautiful Frisco Home conveniently located just off Main- 3 miles west of the Toll Way. Combined Formals. HUGE Master with Fireplace and Separate Sitting area with Jetted tub plus 3 secondary bedrooms UP. Island Kitchen with gas cook top and double ovens. Big Game Room! Board on Board Fence and Gated Drive provide additional privacy and security AND increases usable back yard area. Enormous Patio creates an Awesome outdoor entertainment environment! Move in Ready - Frisco ISD