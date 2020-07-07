All apartments in Frisco
Find more places like 1169 London Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Frisco, TX
/
1169 London Drive
Last updated February 29 2020 at 3:05 AM

1169 London Drive

1169 London Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Frisco
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1169 London Drive, Frisco, TX 75034

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
game room
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
game room
parking
Beautiful Frisco Home conveniently located just off Main- 3 miles west of the Toll Way. Combined Formals. HUGE Master with Fireplace and Separate Sitting area with Jetted tub plus 3 secondary bedrooms UP. Island Kitchen with gas cook top and double ovens. Big Game Room! Board on Board Fence and Gated Drive provide additional privacy and security AND increases usable back yard area. Enormous Patio creates an Awesome outdoor entertainment environment! Move in Ready - Frisco ISD

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1169 London Drive have any available units?
1169 London Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 1169 London Drive have?
Some of 1169 London Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1169 London Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1169 London Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1169 London Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1169 London Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 1169 London Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1169 London Drive offers parking.
Does 1169 London Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1169 London Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1169 London Drive have a pool?
No, 1169 London Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1169 London Drive have accessible units?
No, 1169 London Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1169 London Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1169 London Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sonsrena
9425 Rolater Rd
Frisco, TX 75035
Domain at the Gate
6688 John Hickman Parkway
Frisco, TX 75035
Four Corners
1690 FM 423
Frisco, TX 75033
Old Hickory Square
8625 Hickory St
Frisco, TX 75034
Station House
4141 Frisco Green Ave
Frisco, TX 75034
Cortland Phillips Creek Ranch
6300 Farm to Market Road 423
Frisco, TX 75034
Capitol at Stonebriar
9600 Gaylord Pkwy
Frisco, TX 75034
Bell Frisco Market Center
4800 Printers Way
Frisco, TX 75033

Similar Pages

Frisco 1 BedroomsFrisco 2 Bedrooms
Frisco 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFrisco Apartments with Pool
Frisco Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebriar

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District