11670 Blackhawk Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities game room on-site laundry parking garage

Beautiful Move in Ready Home! Open floor plan. Elegant entry and large formal dining area. Lovely family room with corner fireplace open to the gorgeous kitchen with stainless appliances, granite counter tops, stone backsplash and abundant storage. Lovely master retreat downstairs with garden tub, separate shower, dual vanities, linen closet and huge walk in closet. Wood floors through out down stairs. Upstairs there is a large gameroom 3 more large bedrooms and a large bathroom, a perfect area for the kids! Nice powder bath down for guests and large laundry room. Beautiful backyard with covered patio!