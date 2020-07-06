All apartments in Frisco
Find more places like 11670 Blackhawk Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Frisco, TX
/
11670 Blackhawk Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

11670 Blackhawk Drive

11670 Blackhawk Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Frisco
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

11670 Blackhawk Dr, Frisco, TX 75033

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Beautiful Move in Ready Home! Open floor plan. Elegant entry and large formal dining area. Lovely family room with corner fireplace open to the gorgeous kitchen with stainless appliances, granite counter tops, stone backsplash and abundant storage. Lovely master retreat downstairs with garden tub, separate shower, dual vanities, linen closet and huge walk in closet. Wood floors through out down stairs. Upstairs there is a large gameroom 3 more large bedrooms and a large bathroom, a perfect area for the kids! Nice powder bath down for guests and large laundry room. Beautiful backyard with covered patio!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11670 Blackhawk Drive have any available units?
11670 Blackhawk Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 11670 Blackhawk Drive have?
Some of 11670 Blackhawk Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11670 Blackhawk Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11670 Blackhawk Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11670 Blackhawk Drive pet-friendly?
No, 11670 Blackhawk Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 11670 Blackhawk Drive offer parking?
Yes, 11670 Blackhawk Drive offers parking.
Does 11670 Blackhawk Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11670 Blackhawk Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11670 Blackhawk Drive have a pool?
No, 11670 Blackhawk Drive does not have a pool.
Does 11670 Blackhawk Drive have accessible units?
No, 11670 Blackhawk Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11670 Blackhawk Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11670 Blackhawk Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Kathryn
4255 Cotton Gin Rd
Frisco, TX 75034
Satori Frisco
11900 Research Rd
Frisco, TX 75033
Kilby
8455 Grace Street
Frisco, TX 75034
Cortland Preston North
9440 Stratton Dr
Frisco, TX 75035
Residences at Starwood
6595 Lebanon Rd
Frisco, TX 75034
Twelve Cowboys Way
12 Cowboys Way
Frisco, TX 75034
Echelon at The Summit
3033 Ohio Dr
Frisco, TX 75035
Skyhouse Frisco Station
6633 John Hickman Pkwy
Frisco, TX 75034

Similar Pages

Frisco 1 BedroomsFrisco 2 Bedrooms
Frisco 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFrisco Apartments with Pool
Frisco Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebriar

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District