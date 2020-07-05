11630 Forestbrook Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool

Lease this Beautiful home w tons of upgrades worth $35K in prestigious Preston Vineyard N.Central Frisco -10 min to 121-DNT, Custom paint, GE Profile SS appls.,Hand Scraped Eng Wood, Huge Master w whirlpool Jetted Tub. Floorplan w formal dining, study off entry, Split BR, New exterior paint-caulk w new Arch Roof-gutters, foundation drip system & BOB fence.Gated Community pool, Gunstream Elem,WM&Cent High

Available to move in on 03.01.19 or Earlier.

Note: ALL BEDROOMS And MASTER BATH HAVE BEEN PAINTED NEUTRAL COLORS.