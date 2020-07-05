All apartments in Frisco
Find more places like 11630 Forestbrook Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Frisco, TX
/
11630 Forestbrook Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

11630 Forestbrook Drive

11630 Forestbrook Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Frisco
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

11630 Forestbrook Drive, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Lease this Beautiful home w tons of upgrades worth $35K in prestigious Preston Vineyard N.Central Frisco -10 min to 121-DNT, Custom paint, GE Profile SS appls.,Hand Scraped Eng Wood, Huge Master w whirlpool Jetted Tub. Floorplan w formal dining, study off entry, Split BR, New exterior paint-caulk w new Arch Roof-gutters, foundation drip system & BOB fence.Gated Community pool, Gunstream Elem,WM&Cent High
Available to move in on 03.01.19 or Earlier.
Note: ALL BEDROOMS And MASTER BATH HAVE BEEN PAINTED NEUTRAL COLORS.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11630 Forestbrook Drive have any available units?
11630 Forestbrook Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 11630 Forestbrook Drive have?
Some of 11630 Forestbrook Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11630 Forestbrook Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11630 Forestbrook Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11630 Forestbrook Drive pet-friendly?
No, 11630 Forestbrook Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 11630 Forestbrook Drive offer parking?
Yes, 11630 Forestbrook Drive offers parking.
Does 11630 Forestbrook Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11630 Forestbrook Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11630 Forestbrook Drive have a pool?
Yes, 11630 Forestbrook Drive has a pool.
Does 11630 Forestbrook Drive have accessible units?
No, 11630 Forestbrook Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11630 Forestbrook Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11630 Forestbrook Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Satori Frisco
11900 Research Rd
Frisco, TX 75033
Old Hickory Square
8625 Hickory St
Frisco, TX 75034
Overlook by the Park
1750 FM 423
Frisco, TX 75033
Newman Village
4444 Felix Way
Frisco, TX 75034
AMLI Frisco Crossing
7255 Texas Rangers Dr
Frisco, TX 75034
Villas of Chapel Creek
5775 Parkwood Blvd
Frisco, TX 75034
Bell Stonebriar
5250 Town and Country Blvd
Frisco, TX 75034
Echelon at The Summit
3033 Ohio Dr
Frisco, TX 75035

Similar Pages

Frisco 1 BedroomsFrisco 2 Bedrooms
Frisco 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFrisco Apartments with Pool
Frisco Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebriar

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District