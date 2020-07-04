All apartments in Frisco
Last updated June 18 2019 at 2:16 AM

11546 La Grange Drive

11546 La Grange Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11546 La Grange Drive, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
dog park
game room
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
A highly desired neighborhood in Frisco Panther Creek subdivision. This house has 4 Bedrooms, 2.5 Bathrooms, 2 living, 2 dinning and a game room. HARD WOOD FLOORS downstairs Master Bedroom and Living Room. Downstairs features Master Bedrooms with 1.5 Bathrooms, Living and 2 Dining. Kitchen features Granite C tops, E Star
appliances, Island, Pantry and laundry room. Wood Fence with Dog Run. Upstairs features 3 Bedrooms, Bathroom and a Game Room. Community Pool, Park, Playground, Jogging and Bike Path. Desirable FISD School, Rating 8 to 10. Sam Elementary School within one mile, Middle School and High school is within two miles. All shopping amenities and restaurants within 4 miles radius.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11546 La Grange Drive have any available units?
11546 La Grange Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 11546 La Grange Drive have?
Some of 11546 La Grange Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11546 La Grange Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11546 La Grange Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11546 La Grange Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 11546 La Grange Drive is pet friendly.
Does 11546 La Grange Drive offer parking?
Yes, 11546 La Grange Drive offers parking.
Does 11546 La Grange Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11546 La Grange Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11546 La Grange Drive have a pool?
Yes, 11546 La Grange Drive has a pool.
Does 11546 La Grange Drive have accessible units?
No, 11546 La Grange Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11546 La Grange Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11546 La Grange Drive has units with dishwashers.

