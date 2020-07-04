11546 La Grange Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities dog park game room on-site laundry parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

A highly desired neighborhood in Frisco Panther Creek subdivision. This house has 4 Bedrooms, 2.5 Bathrooms, 2 living, 2 dinning and a game room. HARD WOOD FLOORS downstairs Master Bedroom and Living Room. Downstairs features Master Bedrooms with 1.5 Bathrooms, Living and 2 Dining. Kitchen features Granite C tops, E Star

appliances, Island, Pantry and laundry room. Wood Fence with Dog Run. Upstairs features 3 Bedrooms, Bathroom and a Game Room. Community Pool, Park, Playground, Jogging and Bike Path. Desirable FISD School, Rating 8 to 10. Sam Elementary School within one mile, Middle School and High school is within two miles. All shopping amenities and restaurants within 4 miles radius.