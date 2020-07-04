11535 Seaside Lane

Amenities

Luxury Shaddock custom home on sought after street, Seaside Lane, in Villages of Stonelake. Handscraped hardwood floors, updated kitchen, wrought iron spindles, detailed crown moldings, plantation shutters, and HIS and HER studies. Spacious Master Suite with luxurious bath has double vanities, jetted tub and large walk in closet. Large Game room and Media Room upstairs offer multiple entertaining spaces. Second study can also be used as a 5th bedroom with a connecting private bath. Secure oversized garage with Porte-Cochere electric wrought iron gate. Immaculate and move-in-ready!