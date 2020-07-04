All apartments in Frisco
11535 Seaside Lane
11535 Seaside Lane

11535 Seaside Lane · No Longer Available
Location

11535 Seaside Lane, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
media room
Luxury Shaddock custom home on sought after street, Seaside Lane, in Villages of Stonelake. Handscraped hardwood floors, updated kitchen, wrought iron spindles, detailed crown moldings, plantation shutters, and HIS and HER studies. Spacious Master Suite with luxurious bath has double vanities, jetted tub and large walk in closet. Large Game room and Media Room upstairs offer multiple entertaining spaces. Second study can also be used as a 5th bedroom with a connecting private bath. Secure oversized garage with Porte-Cochere electric wrought iron gate. Immaculate and move-in-ready!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11535 Seaside Lane have any available units?
11535 Seaside Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 11535 Seaside Lane have?
Some of 11535 Seaside Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11535 Seaside Lane currently offering any rent specials?
11535 Seaside Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11535 Seaside Lane pet-friendly?
No, 11535 Seaside Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 11535 Seaside Lane offer parking?
Yes, 11535 Seaside Lane offers parking.
Does 11535 Seaside Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11535 Seaside Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11535 Seaside Lane have a pool?
No, 11535 Seaside Lane does not have a pool.
Does 11535 Seaside Lane have accessible units?
No, 11535 Seaside Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 11535 Seaside Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 11535 Seaside Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

