11449 Covey Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage pet friendly

Move in by July 15 - Beautifully updated, (NEW INTERIOR PAINT, NEW FLOORINGS) ,1 story home, 4BR-2 Bath with Granite counters in Kitchen, Across from community pool. Updated Master bath, Large size Family Room. Relax in your backyard with custom patio cover & ceiling fan with Board on board fence. Exemplary Frisco schools. Please see transaction desk for *LEASE APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS*, Submit all paperwork then apply online. Entire House will be painted from inside, Carpet will be replaced with Vinyl flooring. New HVAC is already installed. ** Showing to resume after July 10** NO CATS - 2 dogs less than 25 lb, Pet & Pet deposit is accepted case by case