Last updated July 27 2019 at 6:56 AM

11449 Covey Lane

11449 Covey Lane · No Longer Available
Location

11449 Covey Lane, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
pet friendly
Move in by July 15 - Beautifully updated, (NEW INTERIOR PAINT, NEW FLOORINGS) ,1 story home, 4BR-2 Bath with Granite counters in Kitchen, Across from community pool. Updated Master bath, Large size Family Room. Relax in your backyard with custom patio cover & ceiling fan with Board on board fence. Exemplary Frisco schools. Please see transaction desk for *LEASE APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS*, Submit all paperwork then apply online. Entire House will be painted from inside, Carpet will be replaced with Vinyl flooring. New HVAC is already installed. ** Showing to resume after July 10** NO CATS - 2 dogs less than 25 lb, Pet & Pet deposit is accepted case by case

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11449 Covey Lane have any available units?
11449 Covey Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 11449 Covey Lane have?
Some of 11449 Covey Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11449 Covey Lane currently offering any rent specials?
11449 Covey Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11449 Covey Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 11449 Covey Lane is pet friendly.
Does 11449 Covey Lane offer parking?
Yes, 11449 Covey Lane offers parking.
Does 11449 Covey Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11449 Covey Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11449 Covey Lane have a pool?
Yes, 11449 Covey Lane has a pool.
Does 11449 Covey Lane have accessible units?
No, 11449 Covey Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 11449 Covey Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11449 Covey Lane has units with dishwashers.

