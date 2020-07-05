11375 Cedar Springs Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage fireplace game room

Tons of natural light in this beautiful home. Brand new wood look flooring and carpet. Granite counters. New SS vent, gas cooktop and dishwasher. HUGE Master downstairs along with a study. Spacious formal living, formal dining, family and kitchen. Upstairs is a large game room with wood look flooring, media room, 4 bedrooms, and 2 bathrooms. Spacious backyard with new cedar fence. At the end of the street is the amazing Frisco Park (Northeast Park) with play area, skate park, soccer fields, walking trails, etc. Wonderful family-friendly neighborhood in Frisco ISD.