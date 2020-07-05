All apartments in Frisco
Find more places like 11375 Cedar Springs Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Frisco, TX
/
11375 Cedar Springs Drive
Last updated March 8 2020 at 9:26 PM

11375 Cedar Springs Drive

11375 Cedar Springs Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Frisco
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

11375 Cedar Springs Drive, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
media room
Tons of natural light in this beautiful home. Brand new wood look flooring and carpet. Granite counters. New SS vent, gas cooktop and dishwasher. HUGE Master downstairs along with a study. Spacious formal living, formal dining, family and kitchen. Upstairs is a large game room with wood look flooring, media room, 4 bedrooms, and 2 bathrooms. Spacious backyard with new cedar fence. At the end of the street is the amazing Frisco Park (Northeast Park) with play area, skate park, soccer fields, walking trails, etc. Wonderful family-friendly neighborhood in Frisco ISD.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11375 Cedar Springs Drive have any available units?
11375 Cedar Springs Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 11375 Cedar Springs Drive have?
Some of 11375 Cedar Springs Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11375 Cedar Springs Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11375 Cedar Springs Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11375 Cedar Springs Drive pet-friendly?
No, 11375 Cedar Springs Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 11375 Cedar Springs Drive offer parking?
Yes, 11375 Cedar Springs Drive offers parking.
Does 11375 Cedar Springs Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11375 Cedar Springs Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11375 Cedar Springs Drive have a pool?
No, 11375 Cedar Springs Drive does not have a pool.
Does 11375 Cedar Springs Drive have accessible units?
No, 11375 Cedar Springs Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11375 Cedar Springs Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11375 Cedar Springs Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Atherton
8655 Brookhollow Boulevard
Frisco, TX 75034
The Maxwell
7777 Adelaide Street
Frisco, TX 75034
Station House
4141 Frisco Green Ave
Frisco, TX 75034
Cortland Phillips Creek Ranch
6300 Farm to Market Road 423
Frisco, TX 75034
Cool Springs at Frisco Bridges
3198 Parkwood Blvd
Frisco, TX 75034
Sorrel Phillips Creek Ranch
5050 Farm to Market Rd 423
Frisco, TX 75034
Wade Crossing
9399 Wade Boulevard
Frisco, TX 75035
Waterford Market
9355 John W Elliott Drive
Frisco, TX 75033

Similar Pages

Frisco 1 BedroomsFrisco 2 Bedrooms
Frisco 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFrisco Apartments with Pool
Frisco Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebriar

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District