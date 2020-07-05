11304 Huntington Road

Amenities

Charming 4 bed 2.5 bath home for lease in the heart of Frisco, conveniently located, mins to SRT, DNT, HQs of big names and booming business offices in Plano Frisco area, walking distance to exemplary Gunstream Elementary and 5 mins to Wester Middle. The home offers 3 living areas, formal living and family downstairs, huge game room upstairs. Updated kitchen opens to family with granite countertop and backsplash, master bath updated with granite countertop and frameless shower, hardwood flooring in entry, family, formal living and dining and tile in wet area. High efficiency SEER-13 HVAC systems keep the bill low. New paint and new carpet in 2017. Refrigerator stays. Move-in available on Oct 20 2019.