11304 Huntington Road
Last updated December 5 2019 at 3:38 AM

11304 Huntington Road

11304 Huntington Road · No Longer Available
Location

11304 Huntington Road, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Charming 4 bed 2.5 bath home for lease in the heart of Frisco, conveniently located, mins to SRT, DNT, HQs of big names and booming business offices in Plano Frisco area, walking distance to exemplary Gunstream Elementary and 5 mins to Wester Middle. The home offers 3 living areas, formal living and family downstairs, huge game room upstairs. Updated kitchen opens to family with granite countertop and backsplash, master bath updated with granite countertop and frameless shower, hardwood flooring in entry, family, formal living and dining and tile in wet area. High efficiency SEER-13 HVAC systems keep the bill low. New paint and new carpet in 2017. Refrigerator stays. Move-in available on Oct 20 2019.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11304 Huntington Road have any available units?
11304 Huntington Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 11304 Huntington Road have?
Some of 11304 Huntington Road's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11304 Huntington Road currently offering any rent specials?
11304 Huntington Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11304 Huntington Road pet-friendly?
No, 11304 Huntington Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 11304 Huntington Road offer parking?
Yes, 11304 Huntington Road offers parking.
Does 11304 Huntington Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11304 Huntington Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11304 Huntington Road have a pool?
No, 11304 Huntington Road does not have a pool.
Does 11304 Huntington Road have accessible units?
No, 11304 Huntington Road does not have accessible units.
Does 11304 Huntington Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11304 Huntington Road has units with dishwashers.

