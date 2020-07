Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities game room parking garage

Spacious and well maintained 2 story half duplex with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Home features vaulted ceilings, large bedrooms, and walk in closets. Master bedroom is downstairs and 2 bedrooms, laundry area, and gameroom are up. Living area features 2 story ceilings and opens to the living and dining area. Fridge, washer, dryer, and solar screens are included. Desirable Frisco schools.