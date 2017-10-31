1121 Ducks Landing

Amenities
Immaculate LEGACY MONTEREY 2-Story 4BR 3BA HOME in most Desired Frisco Grayhawk Subdivision. Waterview to Lakes & Fountains , Park, Greenbelt. Open and Bright floorplan. Lots of Upgrades - granite countertop, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances & water softener, intercom with 6 CD changer, surround sound in master, family & media rooms. Guest bdrm downstairs, Oversized master suite with cozy seating & its own FP. Private Huge backyard. Close to Schools, Highways, Cowboy complex, Shops & Markets, Shops at Legacy, Legacy West Shopping & Stonebriar Mall. Community pool, playground, and hike and bike trails. A Must See!
Schools
Elementary School: Boals
High School: Lone Star
Middle School: Griffin
School District: Frisco ISD
Property Features
Bathrooms
Total Bathrooms: 3.00
Full Bathrooms: 3
Bathroom-2 Description: 0
Bedrooms
Bedrooms: 4
Exterior and Lot Features
Gutters
Lighting System
Sprinkler System
Fencing: Fenced Yard: Y, Fencing: Wood
Lot Size Square Feet: 6229
Appliances
1
Heating and Cooling
Fireplace Features: Decorative, Gas Logs, Gas Starter
Heating Features: Central Air-Elec, Central Heat-Gas, Heat Pump, Zoned
Number of Fireplaces: 1
Interior Features
Bay Windows
High Speed Internet Available
Multiple Staircases
Vaulted Ceilings
Window Coverings
Waterfront and Water Access
Lake Front
Lake Front - Common Area
Garage and Parking
Covered Spaces: 3
Number of Garage Spaces: 3
Garage Description: Attached, Garage, Garage Door Opener, Tandem Style
Parking Features: Attached, Covered, Garage, Garage Door Opener, Opener, Oversized, Rear, Tandem Style
Land Info
Lot Size Acres: 0.143
Lot Size Units: Acres
Rental Info
Existing Lease Type: 1 Year Plus
Lease Term: Lease Terms: 12-24 Months
Restrictions: Deed, No Smoking, No Sublease, No Waterbeds, Pet Restrictions
Tenant Pays: Lessee Pays: All Utilities, Renters Insurance, Yard Care
School Information
