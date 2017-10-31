1121 Ducks Landing

Amenities

Immaculate LEGACY MONTEREY 2-Story 4BR 3BA HOME in most Desired Frisco Grayhawk Subdivision. Waterview to Lakes & Fountains , Park, Greenbelt. Open and Bright floorplan. Lots of Upgrades - granite countertop, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances & water softener, intercom with 6 CD changer, surround sound in master, family & media rooms. Guest bdrm downstairs, Oversized master suite with cozy seating & its own FP. Private Huge backyard. Close to Schools, Highways, Cowboy complex, Shops & Markets, Shops at Legacy, Legacy West Shopping & Stonebriar Mall. Community pool, playground, and hike and bike trails. A Must See!



Elementary School: Boals

High School: Lone Star

Middle School: Griffin

School District: Frisco ISD

Total Bathrooms: 3.00

Full Bathrooms: 3

Bedrooms: 4

Fencing: Fenced Yard: Y, Fencing: Wood

Lot Size Square Feet: 6229

Fireplace Features: Decorative, Gas Logs, Gas Starter

Heating Features: Central Air-Elec, Central Heat-Gas, Heat Pump, Zoned

Number of Fireplaces: 1

Lake Front

Lake Front - Common Area

Covered Spaces: 3

Number of Garage Spaces: 3

Garage Description: Attached, Garage, Garage Door Opener, Tandem Style

Parking Features: Attached, Covered, Garage, Garage Door Opener, Opener, Oversized, Rear, Tandem Style

Lot Size Acres: 0.143

Lot Size Units: Acres

Existing Lease Type: 1 Year Plus

Lease Term: Lease Terms: 12-24 Months

Restrictions: Deed, No Smoking, No Sublease, No Waterbeds, Pet Restrictions

Tenant Pays: Lessee Pays: All Utilities, Renters Insurance, Yard Care

