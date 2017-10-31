1121 Ducks Landing

All apartments in Frisco
Location

1121 Ducks Lndg, Frisco, TX 75033
Grayhawk

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
alarm system
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
media room
pet friendly
Immaculate LEGACY MONTEREY 2-Story 4BR 3BA HOME in most Desired Frisco Grayhawk Subdivision. Waterview to Lakes & Fountains , Park, Greenbelt. Open and Bright floorplan. Lots of Upgrades - granite countertop, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances & water softener, intercom with 6 CD changer, surround sound in master, family & media rooms. Guest bdrm downstairs, Oversized master suite with cozy seating & its own FP. Private Huge backyard. Close to Schools, Highways, Cowboy complex, Shops & Markets, Shops at Legacy, Legacy West Shopping & Stonebriar Mall. Community pool, playground, and hike and bike trails. A Must See!

Schools
Elementary School: Boals
High School: Lone Star
Middle School: Griffin
School District: Frisco ISD
Property Features
Bathrooms
Total Bathrooms: 3.00
Full Bathrooms: 3
Bathroom-2 Description: 0
Bedrooms
Bedrooms: 4
Exterior and Lot Features
Gutters
Lighting System
Sprinkler System
Fencing: Fenced Yard: Y, Fencing: Wood
Lot Size Square Feet: 6229
Appliances
1
Heating and Cooling
Fireplace Features: Decorative, Gas Logs, Gas Starter
Heating Features: Central Air-Elec, Central Heat-Gas, Heat Pump, Zoned
Number of Fireplaces: 1
Interior Features
Bay Windows
High Speed Internet Available
Multiple Staircases
Vaulted Ceilings
Window Coverings
Waterfront and Water Access
Lake Front
Lake Front - Common Area
Garage and Parking
Covered Spaces: 3
Number of Garage Spaces: 3
Garage Description: Attached, Garage, Garage Door Opener, Tandem Style
Parking Features: Attached, Covered, Garage, Garage Door Opener, Opener, Oversized, Rear, Tandem Style
Land Info
Lot Size Acres: 0.143
Lot Size Units: Acres
Rental Info
Existing Lease Type: 1 Year Plus
Lease Term: Lease Terms: 12-24 Months
Restrictions: Deed, No Smoking, No Sublease, No Waterbeds, Pet Restrictions
Tenant Pays: Lessee Pays: All Utilities, Renters Insurance, Yard Care
School Information
Elementary School: Boals
High School: Lone Star
Middle School: Griffin
School District: Frisco ISD
Homeowners As

(RLNE4620810)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1121 Ducks Landing have any available units?
1121 Ducks Landing doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 1121 Ducks Landing have?
Some of 1121 Ducks Landing's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1121 Ducks Landing currently offering any rent specials?
1121 Ducks Landing is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1121 Ducks Landing pet-friendly?
Yes, 1121 Ducks Landing is pet friendly.
Does 1121 Ducks Landing offer parking?
Yes, 1121 Ducks Landing offers parking.
Does 1121 Ducks Landing have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1121 Ducks Landing does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1121 Ducks Landing have a pool?
Yes, 1121 Ducks Landing has a pool.
Does 1121 Ducks Landing have accessible units?
No, 1121 Ducks Landing does not have accessible units.
Does 1121 Ducks Landing have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1121 Ducks Landing has units with dishwashers.

